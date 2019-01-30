Threads Becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta Integrator

Threads Software has joined HubSpot's Connect Beta Integrator program, having ;built an integration with HubSpot.

Threads automatically syncs past and future emails and their attachments from any email client directly into HubSpot, even when the user isn't logged in. It captures and logs communications with existing HubSpot contacts in real time. For VoIP phone users, Threads can also capture both inbound and outbound calls and automatically log the recording and call transcription within the HubSpot interface.