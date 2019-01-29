ActiveCampaign Integrates with Square

ActiveCampaign has integrated its sales and marketing automation software for small and mid-sized businesses with Square and made it available in the Square App Marketplace.

With the Square and ActiveCampaign integration, SMBs can leverage the power of automations to bring in purchasing data and order trends to segment customers, send promotions, and target buyers, seamlessly creating personalized experience.

"We built ActiveCampaign to give small businesses the platform they need to connect all the tools they use to grow their business," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign, in a statement. "Small businesses should be able to choose the tools they want to run their business, and Square is a key solution in many small business stacks. Through our integration, we're unlocking payment and order trend data in ActiveCampaign, empowering Square users with the context they need to create more personalized experiences."

Square joins more than 250 other applications that small businesses can now connect to ActiveCampaign.