Impiger Introduces Bluefish.ai Chatbot Platform

Impiger Technologies, a provider of digital transformation solutions, has released the Bluefish.ai chatbot development platform to help small and mid-sized businesses address core concerns like employee engagement, recruitment, ecommerce, and frequently asked questions.

Bluefish.ai brings together technologies like artificial intelligence, automation, natural language processing, and analytics with pre-built use case driven bots (appointment scheduler, HR bot, Travel & Hotel Reservation bot, Financial Services bot). These chatbots are driven by customer context, intelligent process guidance, and actionable insights.

"We help businesses with intelligent digital solutions that automate and integrate with systems so businesses can make their services available 24/7," said Jude Ramayya, CEO of Impiger, in a statement.

BlueFish.ai includes the following features: