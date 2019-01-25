Mindmatrix Enhances its Sales Automation Toolkit
Mindmatrix has enhanced its channel and sales enablement software's sales automation toolkit to include tighter integration with CRM systems, voice (phone calls and diallers), social media platforms, and print and email marketing modules.
This enhancement offers improved visibility at the managerial level due to the tight integration between the various elements of the sales automation tool kit. On the sales front, it enables improved cadence and better process adherence by partners, reps, and salespeople by offering them a well-guided sales process.
"This is one of our first enhancements of 2019. By automating multiple sales enablement elements and bringing them all together on one platform, this enhancement makes our sales automation module more powerful than ever," said Harbinder Khera, CEO of Mindmatrix, in a statement. "It gives sales, marketing, and channel managers an unobstructed view of what is happening across the spectrum, while the salespeople and partners benefit from sales automation that is tightly integrated with their environments. That is the only way to make it work, really. By bringing the tools and resources to the sales environment, direct or channel, in one box. Our latest enhancement is all about that."
Related Articles
Mindmatrix to Enhance Its Sales Enablement Platform
09 Feb 2018
Mindmatrix's Sales Enablement Platform and PRM software will receive new features and functionalities.
CRM Magazine Names the Winners of the 2018 CRM Market Awards
27 Aug 2018
CRM magazine delivered its 17th annual CRM Market Awards in its September 2018 issue. The awards honor the leading vendors of sales and marketing technologies across nine categories. Additionally, CRM magazine named three industry individuals as Influential Leaders; six exceptionally innovative companies as Rising Stars; and three customer companies as Market Elites for their CRM technology deployments.