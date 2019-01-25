Mindmatrix Enhances its Sales Automation Toolkit

Mindmatrix has enhanced its channel and sales enablement software's sales automation toolkit to include tighter integration with CRM systems, voice (phone calls and diallers), social media platforms, and print and email marketing modules.

This enhancement offers improved visibility at the managerial level due to the tight integration between the various elements of the sales automation tool kit. On the sales front, it enables improved cadence and better process adherence by partners, reps, and salespeople by offering them a well-guided sales process.