Adsmovil Launches Adsmovil Personas

Adsmovil has launched Adsmovil Personas, an audience data platform for targeting U.S. Hispanic audiences.

The platform allows businesses to customize U.S. Hispanic audiences by leveraging enriched profiles with more than 500 data points from partners like Kantar, Shopcom, and AmeriLink, that provide transactional, location, and behavioral data.

"One of the biggest drawbacks that we see in the market is the technique used to identify U.S. Hispanic audiences, since in most cases the approach is probabilistic based on merely census data and language browser settings. Our approach is fully deterministic based on the publishers the user is visiting, the frequency, and the time spent," said Alberto Pardo Banano, CEO of Adsmovil, in a statement.

Adsmovil audiences are refreshed and cleaned every 30 days. Each of these users is linked to a common unique identifier, allowing businesses to impact them through mobile campaigns, desktop, and digital TV.