UserTesting Acquires UserMuse
UserTesting is acquiring UserMuse, a market research firm service business-to-business clients. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
With this acquisition, UserTesting customers now have more options to engage with their key audiences, from consumers and industry experts to custom panels, all through a single Human Insight Platform.
"In today's digital economy there is a correlation between the experience customers have with a brand and the company's financial performance. It is paramount for companies to put themselves in the shoes of their customers to empathize and understand what delights and challenges them," said Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting, in a statement. "This acquisition allows us to help more companies connect with more people across specialties, expertise, and background to ensure they get the most valuable feedback to build products and services that customers want and love."
"We started UserMuse to connect people with businesses that recognized the value of their thoughts and perspectives," said Christian Bonilla, CEO of UserMuse, in a statement. "We are excited to join forces with UserTesting, who shares that vision and can extend the reach of our panel of B2B industry experts to more companies looking to deliver unified product, brand, and customer experiences."