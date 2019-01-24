SutiSoft Enhances SutiCRM
SutiSoft has added features to SutiCRM, its online customer management software.
Key features of SutiCRM version 7.4 include the following:
- De-duplication settings to eliminate duplicate records in the system for leads and contacts based on any three fields, such as email address, company name, phone number, and more;
- Account workflow management, enabling users to automate business processes, such as alerts to managers for key accounts, emails to clients notifying them about specific tasks or action items, and more from a single user interface;
- QuickBooks integration;
- Flexible import options with an automatic mapping feature; and
- Dashboard customization, allowing users to view lists in tabular format, choose filters, and add action items to the dashboard. These can include deal size, wins, sales cycle, closure rate, conversion rate, opportunities to close, and more.