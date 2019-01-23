MRP Integrates with Oracle Marketing Cloud

MRP, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered customer acquisition software and services, is partnering with Oracle Marketing Cloud to empower email marketing as an integral, orchestrated component of its account-based marketing (ABM) programs.

The collaboration, which includes integration between MRP Prelytix and Oracle Eloqua, will enable MRP clients to trigger email marketing as a synchronized piece of their ABM strategy. Clients can use a master Eloqua instance directly connected to MRP Prelytix or connect an existing Eloqua instance. This integration offers a bidirectional data exchange that coordinates Oracle Marketing Cloud deployments with ABM programs managed by MRP Prelytix.

"One of the greatest opportunities in ABM today is to integrate the data and messaging of marketing's most valuable communication channel, email marketing," said MRP Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder Jim Regan in a statement. "This news is critical for B2B marketers who want to drive and measure revenue impact through truly personalized, triggered and consistent messaging from their ABM programs." "While email remains an indispensable tool for B2B marketers, it's frequently disconnected from their account-based marketing strategy," said Pierre Custeau, vice president of product management for Eloqua at Oracle, in a statement. "This collaboration connects Oracle's leading email marketing capabilities to new and growing data that sales and marketing teams use to approach target accounts."

MRP Prelytix, powered by Kx technology, allows users to create customized, unique, and purpose-built segments based on firmographic, demographic, and engagement data. The platform uses multidimensional artificial intelligence to make sense of billions of B2B buying signals and then assemble actionable insights used to score and categorize target accounts, identify buyer contacts, and trigger multichannel ABM orchestrations. With embedded machine learning, MRP Prelytix continuously improves customer engagement models by analyzing outcomes to improve each subsequent prediction and execution strategy.