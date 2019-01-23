TruRating Partners with TSYS to Deliver Customer Insights to Retailers

Through a partnership with retail payments provider TSYS, TruRating's point-of-payment customer feedback solutions will be available on TSYS's Genius Customer Engagement platform.

TruRating provides insights via an online dashboard and mobile app and will be the first application on the Genius platform related to customer feedback. Genius, through its Unified Commerce Solution Suite allows retailers to manage the consumer experience across locations and between channels without ever touching cardholder data.

"Between TSYS's innovative Genius platform and our in-store and online capabilities, merchants will be able to connect with and learn from their customers more easily than ever before," said Georgina Nelson, CEO of TruRating, in a statement. "Our partnership will give businesses the opportunity to access and analyze real customer feedback across channels, giving them the power to make smart and informed decisions."

Through TruRating, using the payment terminal at checkout, customers provide a quick response to one rotating question, which produces an 88 percent response rate. This validated customer feedback data is fed back to merchants in near real time.