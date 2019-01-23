Cision Acquires TrendKite

Cision has acquired digital PR platform provider TrendKite, a company that harnesses artificial intelligence and analytics to help businesses understand the effect communications programs have on corporate reputation, website traffic, and business outcomes.

TrendKite's Digital PR platform will continue to be offered as a stand-alone application but will also become part of the Cision Communications Cloud offering.

When integrated into the Cision Communications Cloud, the combination of Cision Impact, a platform for true campaign measurement and attribution leveraging an ecosystem of ad tech and audience data providers, with TrendKite's platform will deliver sophisticated campaign measurement. Combining TrendKite's AI capabilities with Cision's global content footprint will help businesses optimize campaign programs and enhance performance through improved reporting and analytics.

TrendKite's social influencer management functionality enables businesses to identify and build relationships across platforms with a range of personalities, from the world's most influential people to niche subject matter experts. Coupled with the Cision Influencer Graph, which understands the connections between influencers, the content they create, and the audiences they reach, Cision will offer insights for companies to reach target audiences through earned media outreach.