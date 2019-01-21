SoGoSurvey Releases Version 12.0

SoGoSurvey, providers of online survey software, has launched the latest version of its cloud-based platform, v12.0.

Major updates to the Customer Experience toolset include a comprehensive dashboard; seamless tracking of customer care metrics like Net Promoter Score (NPS), customer satisfaction score, and customer effort score; and key reporting options to better understand critical variables and individual customers. Version 12.0 also includes security updates, such as upgraded password requirements, improved anonymity settings, and the standardization of two-factor authentication for all users.

"Version 12.0 of our platform marks a big step forward for both us as a company and for all of our clients," said SoGoSurvey CEO Hamid Farooqui in a statement. "This rollout is packed with enhancements, security updates, and new features, most notably a major transformation to our CX (Customer Experience) toolset."

SoGoSurvey is "thrilled to offer a powerful system that enables enterprises to fully comprehend the end-to-end customer relationship with ease that's rare to find," Farooqui said.