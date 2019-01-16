Qlik Releases Data Catalyst 4.0

Qlik has released Qlik Data Catalyst 4.0, the latest version of the data management product it rebranded from Podium Data early last year.

Qlik Data Catalyst 4.0 supports data sources beyond Hadoop, including single server and AWS-based architectures, for organizing and unifying raw, disparate data sources for analytics wherever they reside.

"Enterprises are looking to make better use of all their data, be it in the cloud, a data lake, or traditional data warehouse environments," said Paul Barth, Qlik's managing director of enterprise data management, in a statement. "Qlik Data Catalyst is expanding to meet customer data management needs wherever their data resides and in whatever form it takes. This brings more order and value to all of an organization's data today and in the future."

Qlik Data Catalyst 4.0 now enables customers to organize, curate, and catalog data on a single server without a Hadoop cluster, instead leveraging a Linux instance with flat files managed through HSQL

Additional new core data management capabilities in Qlik Data Catalyst 4.0 include ties to the Amazon cloud, with improved support for transient EMR clusters and S3, along with the ability to publish to RDBMS (including Redshift).

The latest release of Qlik Data Catalyst also contains many new features to help users derive more insights and benefit from the existing smart data catalog. Users can do the following: