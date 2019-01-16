Integrate Acquires ListenLoop to Expand Its Demand Orchestration Platform

Integrate, a provider of demand orchestration, has acquired ListenLoop, a software company that powers a B2B account-based programmatic platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition of ListenLoop allows Integrate to enable marketers to incorporate programmatic into a cross-channel approach and generate opted-in leads across the buying committees of accounts.

Integrate has also launched a programmatic account-based demand generation solution powered by ListenLoop to help B2B marketers increase the quantity and quality of targeted account leads. Within the Integrate platform, customers can now execute, manage, measure, and connect programmatic with demand generation.

Key features of Integrate's programmatic account-based demand generation solution powered by ListenLoop include the following:

Account-Based Targeting – Integrate customers can centralize target-account list data from ABM, predictive analytics, marketing automation, and CRM systems within the Integrate platform.

Account-Based Engagement – Integrate customers can create awareness among targeted decision-makers through personalized display ads on websites and mobile apps and then convert engaged prospects into qualified leads through branded content, which can be syndicated via the Integrate Data Marketplace's more than 150 third-party media partners.

Data Integrity Services – Integrate automates the process of ensuring ABM lead data is accurate and complete before being fed into CRM or marketing automation systems.

Real-Time ABM Measurement – Integrate customers can measure and optimize account-based programmatic campaigns in addition to their demand marketing campaigns.