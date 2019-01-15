Campaign Monitors Acquires Sailthru and LiveClicker

Campaign Monitor Expands into Enterprise Email Market

with Acquisitions of Sailthru and Liveclicker

Family of technology companies united under new corporate name, CM Group

Hot off its acquisitions of Sailthru, a cross-channel experience management platform, and Liveclicker, a provider of real-time email personalization solutions for marketers, Campaign Monitor has united its family of companies, which includes Campaign Monitor, Delivra, and Emma, under the CM Group name. Financial terms of the two latest deals were not disclosed.

"The CM Group vision is to be the most respected, fastest-growing family of marketing technology companies in the world," said Wellford Dillard, CEO of CM Group, in a statement. "Sailthru and Liveclicker are extraordinary technologies capable of solving important marketing problems, and we will be making additional investments in the businesses to further accelerate their growth. Every company in the CM Group has best-in-class customer retention rates, which is a testament to CM Group's excellent customer experience and our ability to be a strategic partner. Bringing these brands together makes it possible for us to provide marketers with the ideal solution for their needs as they navigate the complex and rapidly changing environments in which they operate."

"Sailthru's rapid growth is a testament to the fact that enterprise organizations are ready to move past the legacy marketing clouds," said Cassie Young, chief commercial officer at Sailthru, in a statement. "Now, as part of the CM Group, our organization will have the resources needed to ensure all enterprise marketers are aware of what is possible with a modern multichannel marketing hub."

"We are thrilled to accelerate our growth and product development efforts by joining a world-class organization like CM Group while maintaining our autonomy as a dynamic, independent brand," said Xavier Casanova, co-founder and CEO of Liveclicker, in a statement. "This is great news for Liveclicker and our clients—some of the largest and most sophisticated marketers in the world—as we continue to serve them and our partners. We strongly believe that real-time personalization made simple and scalable will drive the future of email marketing."