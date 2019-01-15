Bigtincan Launches Bigtincan Retail

Bigtincan, a provider of mobile, artificial intelligence-powered sales enablement automation, launched Bigtincan Retai, its latest platform update for vertical markets.

Bigtincan created Bigtincan Retail with a comprehensive set of product capabilities, integrations, and bundled services. These capabilities allow retailers, hospitality companies, telco organizations, restaurants, and franchises to ensure their sales teams have access to the best content and collateral assets and the latest technologies.

"In the changing retail landscape, where customers are more connected and knowledgeable than ever, companies need to adopt intelligent, automated, and agile ways to service their audiences," said David Keane, founder and CEO of Bigtincan, in a statement. "With Bigtincan Retail, we want to empower retail sales teams with an advanced solution so they can stay one step ahead of clients and prospects by providing the right content at the right time."

Key capabilities and benefits of Bigtincan Retail includes all the features of Bigtincan Ultimate, plus the following: