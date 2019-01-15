MomentFeed Launches Location Finder Templates and Widgets

MomentFeed, a provider of mobile consumer experience management for multilocation companies, has launched Location Finder Templates and Widgets to help multilocation companies enhance and build their own local landing pages.

Fueled by MomentFeed's own location data assets, companies can choose from multiple templates and content widgets to provide location-specific content.

"Local landing pages have become the most authoritative signal that search engines use today to recommend a local business to consumers, making them an indispensable asset for any brand using SEO to drive customers to their physical locations," said Robert Blatt, CEO and chairman of MomentFeed, in a statement. "The more visible and complete your locations are, the more consumers will see your brand, engage with the content, and the more in-store visits you'll drive. It sounds obvious and simple yet it is incredibly hard and complex to consistently manage and optimize SEO for thousands of local landing pages at scale. MomentFeed Location Finder continues to be the go-to solution for brands that want to leave nothing to chance when it comes to their search results and location visibility at the local level."

MomentFeed offers the following three Location Finder options:

Location Finder Widgets ;for companies that want to enhance their existing local landing pages or build their own. Location-specific widgets inclue location details, menus, reviews, social icons, promotional images, and custom buttons for online ordering, reservations and more.

Location Finder Templates for companies that want SEO-ready, mobile-first local landing pages, but don't want to maintain or host them. Localized content can include calls-to-action, promo images, and descriptions.

Location Finder Custom Pages for companies that want unique local landing pages that match their websites but don';t want to host them. MomentFeed designers provide a customized page layout using pre-built page components and can integrate with existing software, such as booking, reservations, or appointment scheduling.

In addition to local landing pages, MomentFeed's Location Finder also offers a Store Locator to help consumers find stores near them when they search on company websites and a Location Directory to help search engine bots crawl local landing pages by providing a hierarchy of links related by geography.