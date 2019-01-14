AgilOne Updates Customer Data Platform

AgilOne, a customer data platform provider, today announced advances in machine learning, enhanced reporting capabilities, and new features.

With a new machine learning framework and scalable infrastructure, AgilOne can now release new clusters and models. Marketers can harness machine learning in more areas of the business. For example, this advanced flexibility allows then to run various versions of models for different subsets of customer populations, leverage any data source as an input to the model, and run hyper-personalized campaigns in each population based on the model scores.

The new reporting capabilities, called Metrics+, allow business users to gain business insights from their own reports and dashboards. The Metrics+ framework provides a range of tools to give business users hyper-flexible filtering, user-defined calculations, and advanced visualizations. All customer intelligence in AgilOne's customer data platform, including brand-specific configurations and machine learning model results, are available.

AgilOne now provides reporting and analytics solutions for both business users (via Metrics+) and technical users (via Lightning IQ). With the launch of Metrics+, users can transition from one solution to the other by jump-starting Lightning IQ queries with the SQL generated within Metrics+, which is enabled by both solutions being powered by the same platform.

Companies can also create, ingest, and distribute coupons in AgilOne Actions to execute hyper-personalized coupon-based campaigns and enhance AgilOne's 360 Profile with an omnichannel view of customer coupon histories.