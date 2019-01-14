Optimove Introduces Streams to Measure Marketing Campaign Impact

Optimove today launched its Streams feature, which empowers marketers to create comparable communication streams to determine which one is better for growing the business over the long term. Streams will be available to all Optimove customers beginning Jan. 23.

Optimove Streams arms marketers with a long-term view of how their strategies will influence customer behavior. It will give marketers data on how a sequence of messages compares to another combination of communications so they can design acquisition and retention strategies for that specific target group. This feature also helps marketers with attribution and empowers them to match results directly back to specific strategies. Marketers will be able to apply Streams to multiple communications channels, testing series of messages on email, social media, or mobile.

Optimove Streams can help marketers get answers to everyday questions like the following:

Which customer journeys lead to the highest conversion rate?

What is the best order in which to send a set of onboarding campaigns?

What is the total impact of my campaigns on my business?

What is the best series of communications for a new target market?

Are my efforts resulting in short-term revenue at the expense of customer lifetime value?