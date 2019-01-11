PhoneWagon Launches Two-Way Business SMS

PhoneWagon, a provider of voice and SMS solutions for businesses, launched a two-way business text messaging feature through a direct integration with Slack.

In the coming weeks, PhoneWagon customers will be able to use their web-based interface as a shared inbox across the entire organization to send and receive text messages with current and prospective customers.

PhoneWagon applies call tracking software to bring attribution and rich data about the user to the text message conversation, including data points like source, keyword, landing page, and much more.

Here's an example of how PhoneWagon works:

Someone searches on Google for ;bathroom remodel fairfax va, then clicks through an ad and goes to the website of the business.

The user then navigates to a page that has previous projects on it.

The user wants to chat with the owner about his bathroom, availability, and price so he sends a text message to the number on the website.

The business owner, who is using PhoneWagon, can see the keyword searched, that the user came from Google Ads, and landed on the company's previous projects page. He can then use that information to have a better conversation around some prior bathroom remodels.

A conversion can automatically get created in Google Ads when the text message is sent so they can properly attribute the lead back to ad spend.

This feature came as a result of talking to thousands of businesses and realizing that they were dramatically underserving their customers when it came to communication via text messaging, according to Ryan Shank, CEO of PhoneWagon.