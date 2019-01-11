GK Software and TruRating Partner on Customer Feedback Offering

TruRating and GK Software USA have started working together to integrate TruRating's point-of-payment customer feedback software with GK's platform to enable retailers to ask each customer one question at checkout.

Rotated with every transaction, the questions can cover a range of elements relating to the in-store experience.

In addition, the integration will soon allow retailers to trigger specific questions based on customer actions, such as the brands or types of products purchased or the use of a loyalty card.