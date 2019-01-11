GK Software and TruRating Partner on Customer Feedback Offering
TruRating and GK Software USA have started working together to integrate TruRating's point-of-payment customer feedback software with GK's platform to enable retailers to ask each customer one question at checkout.
Rotated with every transaction, the questions can cover a range of elements relating to the in-store experience.
In addition, the integration will soon allow retailers to trigger specific questions based on customer actions, such as the brands or types of products purchased or the use of a loyalty card.
"The possibilities of Dynamic Questions are vast," said Georgina Nelson, TruRating's CEO and founder, in a statement. "[GK's] leadership and experience in the field of retail software, AI, and in-store solutions is renowned, which makes them an ideal partner for us to bring retailers access to never-before possible customer experience insights."
"It's more important than ever to understand what your customers want, particularly in the retail, grocery, and hospitality industries," said Todd Barstow, vice president of sales at GK Software, in a statement. "We strive to deliver our clients the latest in cutting-edge solutions, and our partnership with TruRating means we can provide a further advantage: the ability to better engage with and understand their customers."