SmartAssistant Merges with E-Commerce Solutions Provider Zoovu
SmartAssistant, providers of an artificial intelligence (AI) digital sales assistant platform, has merged with cloud-based e-commerce solutions provider Zoovu. The move is expected to accelerate SmartAssistant's move into the U.S. market.
Zoovu has been active in the AI digital sales assistant space, helping organizations better understand their customers' wants and needs via a unique conversational experience. Zoovu's technology leverages behavioral and product analytics to learn consumer interaction patterns.
"Since Zoovu's founding, our mission has been to enable balanced, two-way engagement between brands and consumers by making the digital shopping experience more conversational, convenient, and personalized," said Rob Mullen, CEO of Zoovu, in a statement. "We remain steadfast in this goal, and our merger with SmartAssistant reflects our desire to keep pace with shoppers' broadening and dynamic expectations, while also driving the engagement economy for brands via our advanced AI algorithms and comprehensive data sets.
"Zoovu and SmartAssistant complement one another naturally, and together, we have a ripe opportunity to influence traditional consumer behavior, while better humanizing brands' digital presences with our technology suite," he continued.