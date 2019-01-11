SmartAssistant Merges with E-Commerce Solutions Provider Zoovu

SmartAssistant, providers of an artificial intelligence (AI) digital sales assistant platform, has merged with cloud-based e-commerce solutions provider Zoovu. The move is expected to accelerate SmartAssistant's move into the U.S. market.

Zoovu has been active in the AI digital sales assistant space, helping organizations better understand their customers' wants and needs via a unique conversational experience. Zoovu's technology leverages behavioral and product analytics to learn consumer interaction patterns.