OutboundEngine Integrates with Contactually
OutboundEngine, a provider of marketing automation software for small businesses, has integrated with Contactually's CRM) platform for real estate professionals.
With this integration, contacts will automatically sync to the OutboundEngine platform when added to Contactually, or users can manually sync their databases at any time.
The Contactually integration is the latest in a string of product enhancements and new offerings from OutboundEngine, including a mobile app and paid social campaigns for small businesses.
"We are constantly looking for the smartest integrations and newest technology to provide to our customers," said Deepak Surana, senior vice president of product at OutboundEngine, in a statement. "By integrating seamlessly with Contactually, real estate professionals can optimize their use of the OutboundEngine platform, creating a central hub for lead management and engagement."
Contactually constantly monitors agents' databases and provides prompts on which relationships are in need of attention.
"At Contactually, we believe that modern brokerages need to be able to build their own tech stack, and integrations make that a much easier experience," said Zvi Band, CEO of Contactually, in a statement. "OutboundEngine and Contactually share a common goal of making sure that agents have the tools they need to build lasting and successful relationships with their clients."
"Integrating Contactually with OutboundEngine marries two of the strongest tools in real estate," said Gabrielle Fuqua, marketing director at RE/MAX Alliance Boulder, Colo., in a statement. "Contactually identifies an agent's most important leads while OutboundEngine serves those leads with clickable, elegant content and effective callouts. Syncing between the two gives our agents the advantage in a competitive market to increase sales and referrals. As one agent noted, Contactually finds the needle in the haystack while OutboundEngine ensures you never lose it again."
Related Articles
Contactually Launches Best Time to Send Feature
19 Jan 2018
Contactually's altest offering ensures marketing email is read in a timely fashion.
Contactually Adds a Gmail Extension
24 Oct 2018
Available in the Chrome Web Store, Conactually's extension lets users manage their contact databases within Gmail.