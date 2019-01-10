OutboundEngine Integrates with Contactually

OutboundEngine, a provider of marketing automation software for small businesses, has integrated with Contactually's CRM) platform for real estate professionals.

With this integration, contacts will automatically sync to the OutboundEngine platform when added to Contactually, or users can manually sync their databases at any time.

The Contactually integration is the latest in a string of product enhancements and new offerings from OutboundEngine, including a mobile app and paid social campaigns for small businesses.

"We are constantly looking for the smartest integrations and newest technology to provide to our customers," said Deepak Surana, senior vice president of product at OutboundEngine, in a statement. "By integrating seamlessly with Contactually, real estate professionals can optimize their use of the OutboundEngine platform, creating a central hub for lead management and engagement."

Contactually constantly monitors agents' databases and provides prompts on which relationships are in need of attention.