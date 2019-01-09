Continuity Programs Adds Reputation Management to Its CRM Software

Continuity Programs has added a reputation management service to its MyCRMDashboard mortgage CRM for lenders and its MyLeadDashboard automated real estate marketing system.

"Our company prides itself on our purpose to generate new business opportunities for our customers," said Kirk King, president of Continuity Programs, in a statement. "We built this advancement into our technology suite so we can help companies improve customer experience and online reputation."

Companies using the system can receive customer feedback without lifting a finger. Satisfaction surveys are automatically sent to customers. The surveys prompt customers to leave online reviews and share testimonials on their social media pages.

Loan officers and agents can manage reviews right from their CRM profiles. Reviews from unhappy customers can be addressed immediately.

Each company, branch location, and individual loan officer or agent has a unique reviews webpage that is visible to the public. Not only does the webpage allow visitors to write reviews, but it also allows them to contact the company, loan officer, or agent. These webpages and individual reviews can be syndicated to company social media pages.