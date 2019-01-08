J.D. Power Launches Website Certification

Marketing data and analytics company J.D. Power has launched the J.D. Power Website Certification Program to recognize companies that provide exceptional online experiences.

"Why is this certification program important? Because consumers are always looking for an exceptional online experience, whether they're shopping, paying bills or banking," said Bob Neuhaus, vice president of banking and credit card at J.D. Power, in a statement. " With customers seeking seamless online experiences, certified brands will be able to leverage the J.D. Power brand and promote their organization's commitment to an outstanding online customer experience."

Bank of America is the first organization to achieve J.D. Power Website Certification powered by Centric Digital.

"With 36 million digital clients, we strive to provide the best user experience no matter how they choose to do their banking," said David Tyrie, head of advanced solutions and digital banking at Bank of America, in a statement. "Our clients are at the center of everything we do and we couldn't be more proud to be the first to receive this prestigious J.D. Power certification for anticipating client needs and driving innovation."

To earn the certification, companies must rank among top performers in the most recent J.D. Power North America Website Satisfaction Index. In addition, qualifying companies must pass a rigorous evaluation of more than 500 online experience and operational best practices conducted by J.D. Power and Centric Digital. The 500-plus best practices are a subset of Centric Digital's DIMENSIONS, a classification system of more than 3,000 digital best practices called "classifiers" and used by industry leaders to benchmark digital performance. These online best practices include navigation design; usability; on-site search; product development practices; user interface design; and digital process and governance.