Akamai to Acquire Janrain
Akamai Technologies, providers of a platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today announced plans to acquire Janrain, a customer identity access management (CIAM) solutions provider.
Janrain enables enterprises to offload login and registration workloads. Its integration with Akamai's Intelligent Edge Platform is expected to provide security, regulatory compliance, and massive scale to online engagements.
Akamai already secures its customers' websites, apps, and APIs from DDoS attacks, application vulnerabilities, bots and other advanced threats, with hundreds of millions of login transactions taking place daily on the Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform. The acquisition is expected to help Akamai provide a highly secure and resilient environment for collecting and storing sensitive user information, managing privacy controls, defending against identity fraud, and improving engagement and brand loyalty.
"It is challenging to conduct business online without an inherent and expected level of digital trust," said Rick McConnell, president of Akamai Technologies and general manager of Akamai's web division, in a statement. "Janrain's Identity Cloud, working together with Akamai's Intelligent Edge Platform, will provide an added layer of security to allow our customers to know more about their end users and potentially drive additional revenues from that deepened relationship."
"Janrain has been focused on creating an innovative solution for establishing digital trust through authentication and authorization for each individual consumer and even connected devices that interact with a digital enterprise," said Jim Kaskade, CEO of Janrain, in a statement. "By combining the scale and intelligence of Akamai's Intelligent Edge Platform with Janrain's Identity Cloud, we believe we can realize the promise of delivering a more accurate and sophisticated customer identity management solution and enable trusted digital experiences that are unique for every user."
