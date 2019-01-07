Akamai to Acquire Janrain

Akamai Technologies, providers of a platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today announced plans to acquire Janrain, a customer identity access management (CIAM) solutions provider.

Janrain enables enterprises to offload login and registration workloads. Its integration with Akamai's Intelligent Edge Platform is expected to provide security, regulatory compliance, and massive scale to online engagements.

Akamai already secures its customers' websites, apps, and APIs from DDoS attacks, application vulnerabilities, bots and other advanced threats, with hundreds of millions of login transactions taking place daily on the Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform. The acquisition is expected to help Akamai provide a highly secure and resilient environment for collecting and storing sensitive user information, managing privacy controls, defending against identity fraud, and improving engagement and brand loyalty.