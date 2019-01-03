Cision Acquires Social Media Company Falcon.io

Cision has acquired Falcon.io, a social media company that provides companies with insights into their global content strategy and the management of comprehensive social media marketing programs through publishing, engagement, listening, advertising, and measurement. Financial terms of the deal were not discloseed.

While Falcon.io will continue to be offered as a stand-alone social media platform for marketers, advertisers, and customer experience professionals, it will also be integrated with the Cision Communications Cloud to expand social media capabilities to earned media and communications professionals. Integrating Falcon.io into the Cision Comms Cloud platform will enable marketing and communications professionals to fully integrate their campaigns across owned, earned, and paid media.