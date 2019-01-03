Cision Acquires Social Media Company Falcon.io
Cision has acquired Falcon.io, a social media company that provides companies with insights into their global content strategy and the management of comprehensive social media marketing programs through publishing, engagement, listening, advertising, and measurement. Financial terms of the deal were not discloseed.
While Falcon.io will continue to be offered as a stand-alone social media platform for marketers, advertisers, and customer experience professionals, it will also be integrated with the Cision Communications Cloud to expand social media capabilities to earned media and communications professionals. Integrating Falcon.io into the Cision Comms Cloud platform will enable marketing and communications professionals to fully integrate their campaigns across owned, earned, and paid media.
"Falcon.io is an industry leader in Europe and fast-emerging in the U.S. for social media marketing. By adding their social marketing solutions to the Cision portfolio, we are finally allowing industry professionals to execute sophisticated social media campaigns across paid, owned, and earned media that spans the entire customer journey," said Kevin Akeroyd, Cision's CEO, in a statement. "Falcon.io will round out our vision for holistic earned media management that includes not only engagement on broadcast, print, and open web/mobile media channels, but social media as well."
"Social media is core to today's customer experience, with nearly 2.5 billion users. At Falcon.io, we take pride in providing world-class brands with our leading social media marketing solution," said Ulrik Bo Larsen, Falcon.io's founder and CEO, in a statement. "Cision's earned media management vision and leading comms technology is very synergistic to the Falcon vision of offering best-in-class technology to streamline an array of related social media and customer experience use cases on one strong technology platform. Together, we will provide our customers with an unparalleled, complete communications solution."
