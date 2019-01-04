SmartTouch Interactive Releases Prospector Third-Party Acquisition Email Service

SmartTouch Interactive, a provider of real estate marketing services and technologies and lead nurturing CRM solutions, has introduced a third-party acquisition email service, Prospector.

Prospector replaces SmartTouch's first-generation SmartTouch Classic platform and helps home builders and residential developers target its database of more than 20 million prospective homebuyers and realtors in major markets throughout the United States, sending emails to verified lists to generate leads. Prospector segments these lists by markets and interests or occupations.

Clients of SmartTouch Interactive can send their own emails or use the agency's email marketing and lead generation services.

Prospector is also a secure, stand-alone platform not dependent on any other system, allowing leads to be pushed wherever a client needs without API integrations.

"For the last eight years, SmartTouch Interactive has been providing prospecting capabilities to clients across the United States and South America at an estimated total sales of $100 million," said Robert Cowes, president and CEO of SmartTouch Interactive, in a statement. "Using our sourced database of verified emails and the email acquisition platform, Prospector, we've created a service using a proven methodology of lead generation on behalf of our clients."

Prospector will soon have a second component allowing clients to log in and see their campaign metrics in real time. SmartTouch Interactive also has plans to integrate campaign metrics into client NexGen accounts (a real estate CRM/Marketing Automation platform) so they can view all of their stats in one place.