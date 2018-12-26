NetFactor Solution Integrates Bombora’s B2B Intent Data with Visitortrack’s Anonymous Website Visitor Details

NetFactor has integrated Bombora's Company Surge inside of VisitorTrack, its anonymous web visitor intelligence product, combining real-time identification of business visitors to websites with intent data from the research activities occurring across the web.

"Bombora has become the de facto standard in B2B intent data by identifying buyer demand well before a hand is raised. Now these predictive marketing capabilities are available in a fully integrated product," said Christopher Jeffers, general manager and vice president of Bombora, in a statement. "For most small to mid-sized companies, this level of prospect intelligence has previously been cost-prohibitive. But by combining VisitorTrack's real-time anonymous web visitor tracking with Bombora's Company Surge intent data, we are delivering a unique and affordable toolset to uncover active B2B demand specifically for the SMB market."

The advancements from the new Company Surge feature unveils topics that web visitors have actively been researching before they reach company websites. Bombora actively monitors the content consumption of millions of B2B companies across nearly 5,000 business topics. More than 1 billion consumption events per day are tracked across Bombora's digital network. The data about web users' content consumption or observed behavior is collected to provide insight about their interests. The data is then organized into company profiles and quantified as a surge score.