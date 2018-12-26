ActiveCampaign Launches Conversations Communication Platform
ActiveCampaign, a provider of sales and marketing automation for small and mid-sized businesses, has released Conversations, a conversational platform built on the ActiveCampaign platform, in private beta.
Through Conversations, SMBs can connect and engage with their customers, capturing all of the touchpoints along the way within ActiveCampaign. Conversations is built specifically for SMBs, connecting anonymous and known contact attributes, like purchase behavior, website activity, chats, and more.
"With so many different channels for communicating, it's critical that businesses can reach their customers where they are," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign, in a statement. "We've democratized access for small businesses to leverage the power of automations, and we're continuing to iterate to help SMBs grow their businesses through meaningful interactions with their customers. With Conversations, small businesses around the world will be able to save time by enhancing their conversations with automations, while giving internal teams the context they need to better communicate, ultimately improving the customer experience."