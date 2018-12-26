ActiveCampaign Launches Conversations Communication Platform

ActiveCampaign, a provider of sales and marketing automation for small and mid-sized businesses, has released Conversations, a conversational platform built on the ActiveCampaign platform, in private beta.

Through Conversations, SMBs can connect and engage with their customers, capturing all of the touchpoints along the way within ActiveCampaign. Conversations is built specifically for SMBs, connecting anonymous and known contact attributes, like purchase behavior, website activity, chats, and more.