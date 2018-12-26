FreeAgent CRM Releases Aspen

FreeAgent CRM has released Aspen, a customizable CRM system for small businesses.

"There are hundreds of CRM solutions out there, and they are all the same: hard-coded, fixed, what-you-see-is-how-it-works, from now till the end of time," said Dave Stephens, CEO and co-founder of FreeAgent CRM, in a statement. "As we worked with more and more small businesses, we learned that very few could use these generic CRM solutions. They needed something more, and that's what we've delivered."