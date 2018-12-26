Accenture to Acquire Knowledgent

Accenture plans to acquire Knowledgent, a data intelligence company, expanding its data management capabilities. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are in the midst of a data revolution, powered by new technologies. Enterprises are using data to gain deep insights into all aspects of their businesses and customers and build a strong competitive advantage to gain market share," said Bhaskar Ghosh, group chief executive of Accenture Technology Services, in a statement. "With the acquisition of Knowledgent, we can accelerate our data services to clients, using Knowledgent's top-notch talent, industry experience, and proven data solutions."

"With increasing volume and availability, data is now feeding the world. Joining Accenture will allow us to continue our strategy of innovating in and through data for our clients," said Shail Jain, CEO of Knowledgent, in a statement. "Our combined capabilities will help create more comprehensive, end-to-end data management solutions, from data strategy, architecture, and system integration to managed services, turning data into value at every step."

"We are taking our data services to the next level, helping clients tap into the right data to build a foundation for digital transformation," said Annette Rippert, senior managing director for Accenture Technology in North America, in a statement. "Knowledgent's talent, experience, and solutions complement our existing capabilities to solve business problems by rapidly turning data into actionable insights that drive smart decisions for our clients in North America and beyond."