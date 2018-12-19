OpenText Integrates HighTail and Media Management

OpenText, a provider of enterprise information management (EIM), has integrated OpenText Hightail with OpenText Media Management, allowing customers to leverage large file sharing and digital media collaboration features from OpenText Hightail.

"Digital assets are at the heart of your brand and customer experience," said OpenText CEO and Chief Technology Officer Mark Barrenechea in a statement. "The integration of OpenText Hightail with the OpenText Media Management platform results in seamless digital asset creation and collaboration alongside content sharing and delivery. We help companies securely manage millions of assets on and off cloud."

Hightail, formerly known as YouSendIt, is a cloud-based solution for file sharing and content collaboration, acquired by OpenText in February. Media Management provides a consolidated asset repository for marketing, branding, commerce, video, and global distribution. Marketing and creative teams using Media Management can now leverage Hightail to share large multimedia files directly from the DAM. Customers can also enable streamlined, real-time feedback and approvals on digital assets with internal stakeholders and external partners and agencies.

Hightail also allows marketing and creative teams to collect and provide precise feedback on rich media with features such as side-by-side image comparison and free-hand annotations