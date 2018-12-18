MVPindex Partners with Wayin
MVPindex, a provider of real-time audience measurement in sports and entertainment, is partnering with Wayin, a provider of interactive digital experiences, to create a comprehensive engagement and activation solution that will enable clients to learn more about their audiences and deliver the right message to the right person at the right time.
Clients using the MVPaudience platform can now choose from more than 75 pre-formatted and customizable digital activation templates, including quizzes, polls, challenges, and photo contests to drive deeper audience engagement and build detailed audience profiles through the collection of zero-party data.
"This is a classic example of one plus one equaling three," MVPindex CEO Stan Woodward said in a statement. "By partnering with Wayin, we are able to provide clients with a variety of new ways to quickly engage their audiences on a deeper level. Now, they can not only collect and securely manage valuable first-party data, but they can also discover new insights about their audiences and create more meaningful relationships with their customers, which in turn will generate more revenue and deliver even greater value to their sponsors."
"The analysts at Forrester have predicted that collecting zero-party data, which is the data a consumer willingly shares directly with a brand, will become a top trend for B2C marketers in 2019," said Richard Jones, CEO of Wayin, in a statement. "This partnership will help MVP's clients not only grow their audiences, but also learn more about them as they do it."