MVPindex Partners with Wayin

MVPindex, a provider of real-time audience measurement in sports and entertainment, is partnering with Wayin, a provider of interactive digital experiences, to create a comprehensive engagement and activation solution that will enable clients to learn more about their audiences and deliver the right message to the right person at the right time.

Clients using the MVPaudience platform can now choose from more than 75 pre-formatted and customizable digital activation templates, including quizzes, polls, challenges, and photo contests to drive deeper audience engagement and build detailed audience profiles through the collection of zero-party data.