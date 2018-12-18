Attribution, ChurnZero Become HubSpot Connect Beta Integrators
Customer success platform provider ChurnZero and attribution platform provider Attribution are among the first companies to join HubSpot as Connect Beta Integrators, a new program to help independent software vendors grow their businesses through listing and marketing and distribution resources to increase shared customers. Connect Beta Integrators have built an integration with HubSpot and been accepted to the Connect Beta Program.
ChurnZero is a real-time customer success platform that helps subscription businesses fight customer churn, expand their current accounts, increase product adoption, and optimize the overall customer experience.
Attribution's platform uses a patent-pending multitouch attribution approach to cull through advertising and other marketing campaigns, helping marketers figure out what is working and what is being wasted. Available as software-as-a-service, Attribution works with HubSpot CRM, automatically updating lead source, organic keywords, and advertising data from LinkedIn, Adwords, and other popular ad networks.
"We are excited to be partnering with HubSpot to deliver success for our mutual customers," said Abby Hammer, vice president of products and founding member of ChurnZero, in a statement. "With this integration, customer success and customer marketing teams can sync account and contact attributes from their HubSpot CRM into the ChurnZero customer success platform to gain an understanding of how customers use their product, asses their health, and give them the means to personalize the customer touchpoints."
"Multitouch attribution and CRM is an ideal match to help marketers get a complete understanding of how their marketing connects to revenue," said Ryan Koonce, CEO of Attribution, in a statement. "With our new integration to HubSpot CRM, marketers can quickly and accurately optimize current spend and forecast future revenue."