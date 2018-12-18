Attribution, ChurnZero Become HubSpot Connect Beta Integrators

Customer success platform provider ChurnZero and attribution platform provider Attribution are among the first companies to join HubSpot as Connect Beta Integrators, a new program to help independent software vendors grow their businesses through listing and marketing and distribution resources to increase shared customers. Connect Beta Integrators have built an integration with HubSpot and been accepted to the Connect Beta Program.

ChurnZero is a real-time customer success platform that helps subscription businesses fight customer churn, expand their current accounts, increase product adoption, and optimize the overall customer experience.

Attribution's platform uses a patent-pending multitouch attribution approach to cull through advertising and other marketing campaigns, helping marketers figure out what is working and what is being wasted. Available as software-as-a-service, Attribution works with HubSpot CRM, automatically updating lead source, organic keywords, and advertising data from LinkedIn, Adwords, and other popular ad networks.