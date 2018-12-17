CrossInstall and Google Partner to Bring Demos to Google Play

CrossInstall, a creator of interactive mobile ads, is partnering with Google to bring CrossInstall's Instant Playables to Google Play.

Instant Playables, available for free as a value-added service for CrossInstall's Creatives as a Service (CaaS) clients, allow users to try out apps and games directly on Google Play without a download, via Google Play Instant. Clicking on the Try Now button launches a short game demo, which encourages users to try out whichever apps pique their interest.

Now the same playables that CrossInstall has successfully built for platforms, including Facebook, Google UAC, Snap, and other major ad networks, will also be available for Google Play Instant. With the help of CrossInstall, developers can produce custom, bite-sized versions of their actual games. These demos help users dive right into the action before downloading the full version of the game. The demos also enable developers to innovate the app discovery process and optimize their apps and games based on user signals.