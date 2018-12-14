Infinity Launches Conversation Analytics Suite
Call intelligence company Infinity Tracking has launched its Conversation Analytics suite, which will allow users to analyze the speech on every call they receive and act on these insights at scale.
Users can, for example, identify calls where payments were made, when specific words or scripts were used, and redact sensitive data before a call is stored.
"Due to the explosion of smartphones, the total number of calls that businesses are receiving is only going to go up," said Infinity CEO and founder Paul Walsh in a statement. "There's so much useful insight within these calls that companies risk losing. By harnessing it responsibly, you open up exciting opportunities for marketing teams and contact centers to make meaningful, measurable improvements."