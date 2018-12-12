Swiftpage Acquires Kuvana
Swiftpage, provider of Act! CRM software for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) has acquired Kuvana, the maker of InboxGuru, an email marketing and marketing automation solution for SMBs. Financial terms were not disclosed.
InboxGuru's technology powers the all-new Act! Marketing Automation solution that was released in November.
The acquisition "will allow us to accelerate our strategy to expand the Act! brand and product offering to better serve the SMB market," said H. John Oechsle, president and CEO of Swiftpage, in a statement. "This strategic acquisition and integration of technology will allow Swiftpage to continue to innovate and build on the proven Act! CRM platform and the powerful marketing automation technology in the next generation of Act! that provides our customers with the ultimate toolset to drive business growth."