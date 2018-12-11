Brekeke Integrates with Zoho CRM

Brekeke Software has integrated its Brekeke Call Center Suite (CCS) with the Zoho PhoneBridge platform, a cloud-based telephony integration platform.

With the integration of Zoho CRM and Brekeke CCS, Zoho CRM instantly provides contact center agents with the insights and information needed to improve interactions.

"We are excited to announce this partnership with Zoho, especially since both products are marketed and favored in the worldwide market," said Shin Yamade, Brekeke's CEO, in a statement. "The interest in Zoho CRM and Brekeke CCS had already begun in South America and Asia. We anticipate that the popularity of this combination of products will grow worldwide, as we are known for our global approach to meeting localized requirements."

"Today's businesses are expected to deliver a much higher level of customer service; a strong CRM and contact center system integration makes this possible," said Mani Vembu, chief operating officer at Zoho, in a statement. "With powerful, easy-to-use tools at their disposal, employee productivity and customer satisfaction increase. By integrating Brekeke CCS into Zoho CRM, employees would no longer have to shift from the CRM app to the contact center app to make or receive calls. This integration ultimately facilitate more sales, increased efficiency, and higher customer engagement."