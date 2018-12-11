V12 Partners with King Fish Media

V12, a provider of customer acquisition solutions, is partnering with King Fish, a digital and content management marketing agency. The partnership leverages V12's marketing data and technology solutions and King Fish Media's suite of content execution services to provide enhanced, end-to-end customer acquisition solutions.

"Consumers today have increasingly high expectations when it comes to brand interactions, and marketers are challenged to keep pace and deliver personalized experiences, often with limited time and resources," said Andy Frawley, CEO of V12, in a statement. "To better serve marketers' needs for easy-to-use, end-to-end solutions, the V12 team has developed a truly unique suite of offerings to complement our first-party data management, third-party data, and mobile location solutions. We're thrilled to partner with King Fish to bring more robust end-to-end marketing solutions to our clients."

As part of its customer acquisition offering, V12 recently launched V12 Velocity, a customer data platform with a quick-start acquisition program and a full-access bundle to acquire, retain, and upsell in-market shoppers.