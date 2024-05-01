Marchex Launches Sentiment Suite

Marchex, an artificial intelligence and conversational intelligence provider, has launched Sentiment Suite across multiple application programming interfaces (APIs).

Marchex's Sentiment Suite combines structured and unstructured data for a comprehensive view of customer emotion throughout conversations with businesses. Sentiment Suite's AI-driven insights include the following:

"We are thrilled to launch Sentiment Suite powered by our AI and conversational intelligence that not only understands the emotions occurring within customer conversations, but it also empowers Fortune 500 companies with the strategic insights needed to help them achieve operational excellence," said Edwin Miller, Marchex's CEO, in a statement. "Sentiment Suite delivers critical and actionable insights that improve customer experience and drive revenue growth."