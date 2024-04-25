Fast Simon Launches Smart Rendering

Fast Simon, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered shopping optimization, today released Smart Rendering, which improves page load speed for e-commerce sites and improves search engine optimization (SEO).

Fast Simon Smart Rendering combines several performance-enhancing technologies for collections and site search, including server-side rendering (SSR). This lets shoppers experience visibly faster page loading and switch between pages quickly.

Benefits of Fast Simon Smart Rendering include the following:

Significantly improves collection and search page load time on desktop and mobile.

Improves SEO through faster real user experience as measured by Core Vitals.

Accelerates time to market and reduces development costs with Fast Simon's No-Code Editor.