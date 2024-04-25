Fast Simon Launches Smart Rendering
Fast Simon, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered shopping optimization, today released Smart Rendering, which improves page load speed for e-commerce sites and improves search engine optimization (SEO).
Fast Simon Smart Rendering combines several performance-enhancing technologies for collections and site search, including server-side rendering (SSR). This lets shoppers experience visibly faster page loading and switch between pages quickly.
Benefits of Fast Simon Smart Rendering include the following:
- Significantly improves collection and search page load time on desktop and mobile.
- Improves SEO through faster real user experience as measured by Core Vitals.
- Accelerates time to market and reduces development costs with Fast Simon's No-Code Editor.
"We've seen significant improvements in site performance, user engagement, and SEO ranking for sites that have adopted Fast Simon Smart Rendering," said Zohar Gilad, co-founder and CEO of Fast Simon, in a statement. "The platform's efficient smart rendering is game-changing for shopper satisfaction and business metrics."