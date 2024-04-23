MetaRouter Launches Advanced Consent Enforcement
MetaRouter has launched Advanced Consent Enforcement for aligning consent categories with data collection and routing strategies.
MetaRouter provides a configurable enforcement control plane for web event streams that reduces risks associated with data privacy violations by seamlessly aligning consent with collection.
MetaRouter's Advanced Consent Enforcement enables businesses to synchronize their consent management platform-defined consent categories with data routing strategies to match unique data collection and compliance needs. This ensures that user event and identity data is only collected and routed based on explicit and implicit consent.
MetaRouter's Advanced Consent Enforcement feature is structure- and CMP-agnostic.
"MetaRouter is committed to empowering businesses with purpose-built solutions to navigate the complexities of data privacy regulations," said Greg Brunk, head of product at MetaRouter, in a statement. "With the introduction of Advanced Consent Enforcement, we are enabling our customers to actually guarantee adherence to their consent management processes across their customer data use-cases and navigate the complexities of data privacy regulations with confidence. By enabling our customers to enforce their own compliance rules across their entire vendor ecosystem through a centralized control plane with MetaRouter, we're giving them more flexibility, more control, and lower barriers to entry on setup to ensure their users' privacy and preferences are protected and respected."