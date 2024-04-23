MetaRouter Launches Advanced Consent Enforcement

MetaRouter has launched Advanced Consent Enforcement for aligning consent categories with data collection and routing strategies.

MetaRouter provides a configurable enforcement control plane for web event streams that reduces risks associated with data privacy violations by seamlessly aligning consent with collection.

MetaRouter's Advanced Consent Enforcement enables businesses to synchronize their consent management platform-defined consent categories with data routing strategies to match unique data collection and compliance needs. This ensures that user event and identity data is only collected and routed based on explicit and implicit consent.

MetaRouter's Advanced Consent Enforcement feature is structure- and CMP-agnostic.