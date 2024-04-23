DoubleVerify Achieves Responsible AI Certification from TrustArc

DoubleVerify, providers of a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, has received TrustArc's TRUSTe Responsible AI Certification, demonstrating that its artificial intelligence is valid and reliable, explainable and interpretable, accountable and transparent, privacy-enhanced, fair, safe and secure, and resilient.

"Developing powerful AI comes with a duty to manage its implications and impact," said Jack Smith, chief innovation officer of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "Partnering with TrustArc proves our commitment and dedication to meet the highest standards in privacy and fairness for everyone who uses our products and solutions. We're honored to be the first to earn this certification in Responsible AI."

"This is a transformative era where the possibilities of AI are growing at an astounding rate," said Jason Wesbecher, CEO of TrustArc, in a statement. "As the first company to achieve our Responsible AI Certification, DoubleVerify shows its commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity and creating a future where ethical responsibility is central to technological advancement."