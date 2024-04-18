BigCommerce Adds 100 Features in Next Big Thing Product Launch

BigCommerce, a composable e-commerce platform provider, has released more than 100 platform enhancements, new features, and integrations as part of its inaugural Next Big Thing product launch.

"Innovation starts with the customer and understanding their goals, so we couldn't be more thrilled to introduce these major platform advances that help brands and retailers reach more customers, improve conversion, and lower their costs," said Troy Cox, chief product officer of BigCommerce, in a statement. "From groundbreaking composability upgrades and our vision for BigAI to our omnichannel, global selling and B2B enhancements, everything we do is about providing our customers and partners with the flexibility to do commerce however is best for them."

Included in the latest release are the following:

More localization features, including language, content, pricing, and promotions from a centralized BigCommerce back end.

The ability for customers to configure unique checkout experiences for every storefront.

Catalyst, which provides a simplified starting point for BigCommerce customers, ecommerce developers and agency partners to build optimized online stores using a composable architecture. It combines popular headless technologies and proven best practices into an accessible reference storefront with fully customizable components and a streamlined GraphQL API client optimized for the latest version of Next.js and React Server Components.

Makeswift, a composable page builder for websites built using the popular Next.js framework that simplifies the visual administration of storefronts and content pages.

BigAI Copywriter, which leverages generative AI large language modeling to draft optimized product descriptions to attract and convert shoppers into loyal customers.

Leveraging BigCommerce's native Google BigQuery integration, BigAI Predictive Analytics, which enables companies to predict the future lifetime value of new customers.

Google Retail AI integration to help retailers increase average order value and conversion by showcasing highly relevant product recommendations that are personalized in real time.

B2B Edition for single and multi-storefronts, enabling retailers to localize the B2B purchasing journey.

An open-source B2B Buyer Portal, which provides all the fundamental B2B processes optimized for today's B2B buyer.

Event-driven real-time sync on Feedonomics to help prevent listing disapprovals, overselling, and account suspension by ensuring timely updates for key attributes, such as inventory and pricing. Users can streamline data updates from diverse systems via an event pipeline.

Instant commerce, which unlocks additional revenue streams from top ecommerce marketplaces and delivery apps through Feedonomics. Users can purchase online and pick up in store or receive same-day delivery, accelerate time to market, simplify integration and optimize data for increased performance.

Fastlane by PayPal, which offers U.S. customers a fast passwordless checkout solution.

The ability for developers to add new functionality to the Shipping step of checkout.

New promotions capabilities, including the ability to create more targeted promotions, discounting options and greater levels of flexibility and granularity for targeting products.

New control panel navigation that offers a sleek and modern design, with new expandable subcategories that facilitates scanning and browsing. A new top bar makes it easier to search the store, view a storefront, switch between stores and more.

The ability for users to simplify their catalog maintenance with tools to customize product tables, optimize product management, employ bulk operations, speed up category assignments, leverage Shipper HQ for complex shipping needs, and manage bulk inventory needs.

With Enterprise-grade permission settings to manage access and permissions across individual users, groups, partners, and storefronts.

BigDesign, which provides a comprehensive toolkit, including a pattern library and UX writing guide to unify and enhance user experiences across the BigCommerce platform and beyond.

The same Figma UI kit its internal product designers use to build commerce tools. Together, designers and developers can now implement integrated apps and extensions for BigCommerce.

New APIs for developers to extend the platform, consume webhooks at scale, extend and customize checkout, and stay secure with new script integrity protection.