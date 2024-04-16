Brightcove Introduces Smart TV SDKs for Roku, Samsung, and LG Devices

Brightcove, a streaming technology company, has launched player platforms for Roku, Samsung, and LG Smart TVs. These new software development kits (SDKs) have unlocked advanced features within Brightcove's player framework, including content protection, monetization, and analytics reporting capabilities.

Brightcove developed the SDKs to support client-side and server-side ad insertion (CSAI, SSAI) and integrated them with digital advertising partners. Brightcove's Roku SDK also complies with the Roku Advertising Framework (RAF).

Brightcove's Smart TV SDKs improve media handling and offer content security capabilities, including multiformat DRM support, playback rights restrictions, and HDCP Fallback.

Brightcove's Insights solutions also come pre-integrated. These insights allow media companies to optimize ad breaks, improve player performance, identify content performance trends, pinpoint the cause of streaming quality issues, and measure impacts on viewer engagement. The Smart TV SDKs automatically collect and report session details impacting viewer satisfaction at scale.

"Brightcove is committed to helping media companies deliver engaging and world-class reliable streaming experiences while reducing the costs traditionally associated with launching and running an OTT service," said Scott Levine, chief product officer of Brightcove, in a statement. "Our comprehensive platform enables media companies to benefit from out-of-the-box functionality and deliver premium app experiences with features previously only available in bespoke custom app development at a fraction of the cost."

With the launch of the Smart TV SDKs, Brightcove has brought together a collection of video app developers to deliver options for media companies looking to meet viewers wherever they are. Partners include Accedo, Applicaster, Appsfactory, Arx.net/SoEasyTV, Envue, Pulslive, Spyrosoft BSG, Robosoft Technologies, and TV2Z. The Smart TV SDKs add to Brightcove’s already leading players (which currently service ??Web, Android, Android TV, Fire TV, iOS, iPad OS, and tvOS platforms) to enable media companies to meet their audiences on any device.