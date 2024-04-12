Veritone Enhances Advertising and Content Intelligence Suite

Veritone has enhanced its Advertising and Content Intelligence Suite to embrace data privacy while helping safeguard ad revenues.

Veritone's Advertising and Content Intelligence Suite is a set of artificial intelligence-powered applications that help media organizations, advertisers, and broadcasters optimize their content, advertising campaigns, and audience engagement. It leverages Veritone's aiWARE enterprise AI platform for media monitoring, content discovery, ad verification, and analytics capabilities.

Veritone's Advertising and Content Intelligence Suite enhancements will empower customers to do the following:

Overcome data granularity loss from Google Analytics GA4 with Attribute Pixel for gathering web traffic insights.

Demonstrate the value of their customers' linear advertising investments with Industry Lift Benchmarking, which provides comparative performance data segmented by industry category and region.

Restore critical insights with Google Big Query Connection, an automated workflow for web data sharing.

Automate the creation of tailored watchlists and recap reports delivered straight to the inbox through the new Watchlist Kickstarter feature in Veritone Discovery.