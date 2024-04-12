Ad Insertion Platform Partners with castLabs

Ad Insertion Platform and castLabs, a digital video technology provider, have joined forces to offer a server-guided ad insertion (SGAI) solution for the streaming and OTT industry.

The collaboration blends castLabs' PRESTOplay video player with AIP's AdBlendr SGAI technology.

"We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with castLabs to introduce AdBlendr, a game-changing solution that represents the next evolution in digital video advertising technology," said Laurent Potesta, CEO of Ad Insertion Platform, in a statement. "By bundling our expertise and products, we aim to accelerate market adoption of server-guided ad insertion, especially with our bundle pricing. Our approach involves offering a best-in-class video player capable of seamlessly supporting correct playout of the advertisement, as well as major aspects of essential targeting, ad tracking, and viewability features, all integrated with the innovative and disruptive SGAI AdBlendr solution."

"We are excited to collaborate with Ad Insertion Platform to bring AdBlendr to the market," said Christophe Kind, head of global partnerships and market development at castLabs, in a statement. "With our premium video delivery capabilities and AIP's innovative SGAI technology, we are confident that AdBlendr will revolutionize the way advertisers reach their audiences and content providers monetize their content."