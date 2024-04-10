Clari Partners with Deloitte

Clari is partnering with Deloitte Digital to bring together its AI-powered Revenue Platform and Revenue Cadence framework and Deloitte's Sales Excellence practice.

Clari and Deloitte Digital will collaborate on service offerings that help companies capture more revenue by designing consistent, repeatable operational processes, or Revenue Cadences. Deloitte Digital will instrument these revenue cadences on Clar's purpose-built, AI-powered revenue platform to automate manual work and provide revenue teams with insights and suggested actions to delight clients and accelerate conversion and increase close rates.