Clari Partners with Deloitte
Clari is partnering with Deloitte Digital to bring together its AI-powered Revenue Platform and Revenue Cadence framework and Deloitte's Sales Excellence practice.
Clari and Deloitte Digital will collaborate on service offerings that help companies capture more revenue by designing consistent, repeatable operational processes, or Revenue Cadences. Deloitte Digital will instrument these revenue cadences on Clar's purpose-built, AI-powered revenue platform to automate manual work and provide revenue teams with insights and suggested actions to delight clients and accelerate conversion and increase close rates.
"For too long, revenue leaders have struggled with disconnected legacy systems and loose processes in the pursuit of answering the most critical questions in their business," said R.J. Filipski, global vice president of ecosystem and alliances at Clari, in a statement. "Together with Deloitte Digital, we are raising the bar by delivering the platform and playbook for the future of revenue for all revenue-critical employees across every B2B industry."
"In today's enterprise, mastering every revenue moment is critical to success. To truly master revenue, you need a combination of best-in-class revenue process expertise and the most advanced technical instrumentation available in the market," said Paul Vinogradov, principal of Deloitte Consulting and Deloitte Digital, in a statement. "Clari and Deloitte Digital are uniquely qualified to meet the evolving needs of B2B sales by embracing a yes/and approach, tapping technology and people to provide a customized, blended experience."