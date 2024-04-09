WPP Partners with Google Cloud

WPP and Google Cloud have collaborated on the integration of Google's Gemini models with WPP Open, WPP's intelligent marketing operating system.

As part of the collaboration, Google Cloud's advanced generative artificial intelligence tools will be used with WPP's marketing and advertising data. This will enable WPP's clients to create brand- and product-specific content using gen AI, gain deeper insights into their target audiences, predict and explain content effectiveness, and optimize campaigns with adaptive processes.

The inaugural phase of the partnership is focusing on the following:

WPP has integrated Google's Gemini 1.5 Pro technology into Creative Studio, its gen AI app for writing headlines and turning sketches into images. Gemini 1.5 Pro's large context window allows it to run 1million tokens of information consistently and allows more brand content and guidelines, like color palettes, fonts, voices, and even past marketing campaigns, for prompts.

WPP has integrated its AI Performance Brain with Gemini 1.5 Pro to improve the way the system predicts the success of marketing content, even ahead of campaign activation.

WPP's AI narration for video description uses Gemini 1.5 Pro to automatically create customizable video narration scripts. These scripts are then sent to ElevenLabs, a WPP partner, which generates a realistic voice for the narration.

WPP's product representation uses Gemini 1.5 Pro and Universal Scene Description 3D file formats to understand brand style guidelines (logos, fonts, colours, etc.) and incorporate the actual product's shape, design, and packaging to create a detailed 3D and brand-compliant product image for marketing and advertising.