Kustomer Introduces Kustomer IQ Agent Assist

Kustomer, a customer service platform provider, today launched Kustomer IQ Agent Assist, the latest in its suite of IQ products.

"With 83 percent of organizations saying that AI is a top priority and 81 percent of customers expecting brands to know them, today's companies need best-in-class AI-powered capabilities that provide the robust data and insights needed to personalize and elevate the overall customer experience," said Brad Birnbaum, CEO of Kustomer, in a statement. "AI is key to transforming customer engagement, and KIQ Agent Assist is a next-generation advancement that empowers customer service agents with the necessary tools to resolve customer issues with unparalleled speed, accuracy, and efficiency, boosting customer satisfaction and loyalty in the process."

KIQ Agent Assist is an AI copilot with automated communication personalization capabilities. This suite of AI-powered capabilities is built on top of Kustomer’s CRM platform and leverages integrations with OpenAI’s large language models (LLMs) and Amazon Translate to create personalized, customer-aware experiences at scale.

With KIQ Agent Assist, companies can do the following: